FSA Wealth Management LLC Sells 273 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO)

FSA Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO) by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 21,559 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 273 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF accounts for about 4.2% of FSA Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. FSA Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF were worth $6,720,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. JNBA Financial Advisors grew its position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 69.4% in the second quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 105 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Tectonic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 29.4% in the 2nd quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 154 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners boosted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 277.1% in the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 181 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF stock traded down $1.07 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $300.53. The stock had a trading volume of 410,157 shares, compared to its average volume of 552,546. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $299.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $300.45. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $220.25 and a twelve month high of $339.91.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

