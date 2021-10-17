FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February (BATS:FFEB) Position Boosted by OLD Mission Capital LLC

OLD Mission Capital LLC grew its position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February (BATS:FFEB) by 46.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 33,693 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,658 shares during the quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC’s holdings in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February were worth $1,225,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in FFEB. We Are One Seven LLC acquired a new position in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February in the second quarter worth about $418,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February in the second quarter worth about $161,000. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp boosted its holdings in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February by 14.5% in the second quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 7,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after buying an additional 902 shares during the period.

Shares of FFEB opened at $37.42 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $37.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.34.

