Fuji Electric Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FELTY) Short Interest Up 62.5% in September

Fuji Electric Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FELTY) saw a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, an increase of 62.5% from the September 15th total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.2 days.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Fuji Electric in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.49 price target on the stock.

Shares of FELTY remained flat at $$10.50 during mid-day trading on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.42. Fuji Electric has a 12 month low of $7.28 and a 12 month high of $12.40.

Fuji Electric Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of electronics, semiconductors, circuits, and control systems. It operates through the following segments: Power Electronics Systems- Energy Solutions, Power Electronics Systems-Industry Solutions, Power and New Energy, Electronic Devices, and Food & Beverage Distribution, and Others.

