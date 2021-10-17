Future Health ESG Corp’s Quiet Period Set To Expire on October 20th (NASDAQ:FHLTU)

Future Health ESG’s (NASDAQ:FHLTU) quiet period is set to expire on Wednesday, October 20th. Future Health ESG had issued 20,000,000 shares in its IPO on September 10th. The total size of the offering was $200,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. During the company’s quiet period, underwriters and any insiders involved in the IPO are prevented from issuing any research reports for the company because of SEC regulations. Following the expiration of the company’s quiet period, the brokerages that served as underwriters will likely initiate research coverage on the company.

Shares of FHLTU opened at $10.00 on Friday. Future Health ESG has a fifty-two week low of $9.88 and a fifty-two week high of $10.04.

