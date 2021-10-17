FY2021 Earnings Forecast for Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Hudson Pacific Properties in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, October 14th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst P. Abramowitz now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $1.96 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $1.94. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Hudson Pacific Properties’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.51 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.55 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.54 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.53 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.54 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.15 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.57 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.56 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.56 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $2.32 EPS.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on HPP. Mizuho reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from $39.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.00.

HPP opened at $27.83 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The company has a market cap of $4.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -695.58, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.92. Hudson Pacific Properties has a 52-week low of $18.62 and a 52-week high of $30.35. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.56.

Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.45). The firm had revenue of $215.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $201.60 million. Hudson Pacific Properties had a negative net margin of 0.82% and a negative return on equity of 0.14%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 20th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 17th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.59%. Hudson Pacific Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.36%.

In other news, Director Richard B. Fried sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.39, for a total transaction of $290,290.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 3.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of HPP. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 16,947 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $455,000 after buying an additional 674 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in Hudson Pacific Properties by 22.1% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 17,268 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $468,000 after purchasing an additional 3,126 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Hudson Pacific Properties in the 1st quarter valued at $408,000. UBS Group AG raised its position in Hudson Pacific Properties by 22.0% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 220,690 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,987,000 after purchasing an additional 39,829 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Hudson Pacific Properties by 3,676.8% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 146,010 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,961,000 after purchasing an additional 142,144 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.87% of the company’s stock.

Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc is a real estate company. It owns, operates, develops and acquires office, media, and entertainment properties. The company operates through two segments: Office Properties and Studio Properties. The Office Properties segment manages office properties located in California and Pacific Northwest.

