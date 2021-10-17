FY2021 EPS Estimates for Northland Power Inc. Lowered by National Bank Financial (TSE:NPI)

Northland Power Inc. (TSE:NPI) – Investment analysts at National Bank Financial reduced their FY2021 earnings estimates for Northland Power in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, October 13th. National Bank Financial analyst R. Merer now expects that the solar energy provider will post earnings per share of $0.92 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $1.05. National Bank Financial currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Northland Power’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.46 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.21 EPS.

Get Northland Power alerts:

Northland Power (TSE:NPI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The solar energy provider reported C($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.12 by C($0.20). The business had revenue of C$408.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$425.00 million.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Northland Power to C$55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. CSFB reduced their target price on shares of Northland Power from C$54.00 to C$52.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a C$45.00 target price on shares of Northland Power in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Northland Power from C$54.00 to C$52.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Finally, CIBC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a C$46.00 target price on shares of Northland Power in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$48.95.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$41.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$41.97. The company has a market cap of C$9.19 billion and a PE ratio of 49.02. Northland Power has a 1 year low of C$37.25 and a 1 year high of C$51.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 238.57.

In related news, Senior Officer Mike Crawley purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$40.04 per share, with a total value of C$40,039.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 72,056 shares in the company, valued at C$2,885,050.18.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 28th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of ∞. Northland Power’s dividend payout ratio is currently 143.03%.

About Northland Power

Northland Power Inc, an independent power producer, develops, builds, owns, and operates clean and green power projects in North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia. The company produces electricity from renewable resources, such as wind, solar, or hydro power, as well as clean burning natural gas and biomass for sale under power purchase agreements and other revenue arrangements.

Recommended Story: How to Use the MarketBeat Retirement Calculator

Receive News & Ratings for Northland Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northland Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.