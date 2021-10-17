FY2022 EPS Estimates for Eldorado Gold Co. (NYSE:EGO) Lowered by Analyst

Eldorado Gold Co. (NYSE:EGO) (TSE:ELD) – Investment analysts at National Bank Financial lowered their FY2022 EPS estimates for Eldorado Gold in a research note issued on Tuesday, October 12th. National Bank Financial analyst M. Parkin now expects that the basic materials company will post earnings of $0.86 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.91. National Bank Financial currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock.

Eldorado Gold (NYSE:EGO) (TSE:ELD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $233.22 million during the quarter. Eldorado Gold had a return on equity of 4.49% and a net margin of 1.60%.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on EGO. Zacks Investment Research cut Eldorado Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. TheStreet cut Eldorado Gold from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Eldorado Gold in a report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, TD Securities decreased their price target on Eldorado Gold from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Eldorado Gold has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.25.

Shares of EGO opened at $9.64 on Friday. Eldorado Gold has a 1 year low of $7.45 and a 1 year high of $14.49. The company has a current ratio of 2.88, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.89. The stock has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a PE ratio of 96.40, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.41.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. U S Global Investors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Eldorado Gold by 13.4% in the 2nd quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 420,851 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,188,000 after purchasing an additional 49,591 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in Eldorado Gold by 49.0% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 306,101 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,307,000 after buying an additional 100,638 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc. raised its stake in Eldorado Gold by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 98,040 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $975,000 after buying an additional 4,011 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in Eldorado Gold by 26.3% during the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,051,185 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $11,355,000 after buying an additional 218,935 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in Eldorado Gold by 78.0% during the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 26,328 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $284,000 after buying an additional 11,537 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.46% of the company’s stock.

Eldorado Gold Corp. engages in the mining, development and exploration of gold. It has mining operations, ongoing development projects and exploration in Turkey, Canada, Greece, Brazil, Romania and Serbia. The company was founded by Richard J. Barclay, Marco Antonio Romero, and Gary D. Nordin on April 2, 1992 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

