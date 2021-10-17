FY2023 EPS Estimates for Easterly Government Properties, Inc. Boosted by Analyst (NYSE:DEA)

Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DEA) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Easterly Government Properties in a report released on Thursday, October 14th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst P. Abramowitz now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $1.41 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $1.40.

Get Easterly Government Properties alerts:

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Easterly Government Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. TheStreet raised Easterly Government Properties from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Citigroup started coverage on Easterly Government Properties in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on Easterly Government Properties from $24.00 to $24.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Easterly Government Properties presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.92.

Easterly Government Properties stock opened at $21.69 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $21.35 and its 200 day moving average is $21.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The firm has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 83.42 and a beta of 0.43. Easterly Government Properties has a one year low of $19.64 and a one year high of $23.65.

Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $68.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.82 million. Easterly Government Properties had a return on equity of 1.66% and a net margin of 8.38%. Easterly Government Properties’s revenue was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.31 earnings per share.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 12th were paid a $0.265 dividend. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.89%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 11th. This is a boost from Easterly Government Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Easterly Government Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 84.13%.

In related news, CEO William C. Trimble sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.65, for a total transaction of $194,850.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Darrell W. Crate sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.48, for a total value of $112,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 27,034 shares of company stock valued at $589,067. 9.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 18,714 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $388,000 after purchasing an additional 527 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 21,339 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $450,000 after purchasing an additional 556 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 25,164 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $524,000 after purchasing an additional 576 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 43,591 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $919,000 after purchasing an additional 586 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Presima Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Presima Inc. now owns 47,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $997,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. 86.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Easterly Government Properties

Easterly Government Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, development, and management of commercial properties that are leased to U.S. Government agencies. The company was founded on October 10, 2014 and is headquartered in Washington, DC.

Featured Article: Channel Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Easterly Government Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Easterly Government Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.