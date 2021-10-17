GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. Buys New Stake in Limelight Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:LLNW)

GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. purchased a new position in shares of Limelight Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:LLNW) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 22,500 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $71,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sterneck Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Limelight Networks in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA bought a new position in Limelight Networks during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Corient Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Limelight Networks during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Limelight Networks in the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Limelight Networks in the second quarter valued at $40,000. 55.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LLNW has been the topic of several research reports. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Limelight Networks in a research report on Monday, August 9th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Limelight Networks from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Lake Street Capital dropped their price target on Limelight Networks from $5.50 to $4.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Limelight Networks from $2.50 to $2.25 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Limelight Networks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Limelight Networks presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.46.

Shares of LLNW stock opened at $2.86 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $362.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.81 and a beta of 0.48. Limelight Networks, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.30 and a 1-year high of $6.36. The company has a current ratio of 4.93, a quick ratio of 4.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.94.

Limelight Networks (NASDAQ:LLNW) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The information services provider reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $48.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.24 million. Limelight Networks had a negative return on equity of 22.68% and a negative net margin of 24.06%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Limelight Networks, Inc. will post -0.24 EPS for the current year.

Limelight Networks Company Profile

Limelight Networks, Inc engages in the provision of content delivery network services. Its products include digital content and video delivery, cloud security, edge computing, origin storage and support services. The company’s solutions include realtime streaming, file distribution, live video and video on demand.

