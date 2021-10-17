Gabelli Funds LLC Has $24.25 Million Stock Position in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO)

Gabelli Funds LLC lowered its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) by 9.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 136,968 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,084 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software were worth $24,246,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software by 23,129.3% in the 2nd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 751,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,943,000 after buying an additional 747,770 shares during the last quarter. Cim Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 163.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cim Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $919,000 after purchasing an additional 3,223 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 444.0% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 85,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,182,000 after purchasing an additional 70,000 shares in the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. grew its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 29.6% during the 2nd quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 249,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,134,000 after purchasing an additional 56,937 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $788,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.20% of the company’s stock.

In other Take-Two Interactive Software news, Director Michael Sheresky sold 159 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.08, for a total value of $25,293.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 61,421 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,770,852.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ TTWO opened at $170.56 on Friday. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a 52-week low of $144.58 and a 52-week high of $214.91. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $158.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $169.75. The stock has a market cap of $19.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 0.54.

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.12. Take-Two Interactive Software had a net margin of 19.45% and a return on equity of 17.92%. The firm had revenue of $711.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $685.64 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.30 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. will post 2.97 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on TTWO shares. Truist Securities decreased their target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $220.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Benchmark decreased their target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $250.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Moffett Nathanson started coverage on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $214.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $222.00 price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Ascendiant Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $216.00 to $198.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $208.74.

About Take-Two Interactive Software

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc engages in the development, publishing, and marketing of interactive software games. Its products are designed for console systems, handheld gaming systems, and personal computers, including smart phones and tablets; and are delivered through physical retail, digital download, online platforms, and cloud streaming services.

