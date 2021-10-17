Gabelli Funds LLC Sells 132,000 Shares of Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN)

Gabelli Funds LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN) by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,221,100 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 132,000 shares during the quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in Lumen Technologies were worth $16,595,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Lumen Technologies by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 107,500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,461,000 after purchasing an additional 5,274 shares during the period. Natixis bought a new stake in Lumen Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $589,000. Mirova boosted its stake in Lumen Technologies by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Mirova now owns 160,117 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,175,000 after purchasing an additional 4,725 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC bought a new stake in Lumen Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $139,000. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its stake in Lumen Technologies by 38.0% in the 2nd quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 3,403,145 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,999,000 after purchasing an additional 937,516 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.50% of the company’s stock.

In other Lumen Technologies news, Director Steven T. Clontz purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $11.98 per share, with a total value of $59,900.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 297,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,564,229.70. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:LUMN opened at $12.09 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $12.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.11. The company has a market cap of $13.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.74 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.58. Lumen Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.51 and a fifty-two week high of $16.60.

Lumen Technologies (NYSE:LUMN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $4.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5 billion. Lumen Technologies had a positive return on equity of 16.28% and a negative net margin of 4.65%. Research analysts predict that Lumen Technologies, Inc. will post 1.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 30th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 27th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.27%. Lumen Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 59.88%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on LUMN. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lumen Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Lumen Technologies from $12.10 to $11.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 23rd.

Lumen Technologies Company Profile

Lumen Technologies, Inc is an investment holding company, which engages in the provision of integrated communications to residential and business customers. It operates through the following segments: International and Global Accounts Management, Enterprise, Small and Medium Business, Wholesale, and Consumer.

