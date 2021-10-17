Gabelli Funds LLC Sells 78,000 Shares of Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. (NYSE:KL)

Gabelli Funds LLC cut its stake in Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. (NYSE:KL) by 11.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 584,191 shares of the company’s stock after selling 78,000 shares during the quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC owned 0.22% of Kirkland Lake Gold worth $22,509,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Kirkland Lake Gold by 31.6% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 281 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in Kirkland Lake Gold by 45.8% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in Kirkland Lake Gold by 8.0% during the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 5,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after buying an additional 421 shares during the period. Cim LLC grew its position in Kirkland Lake Gold by 1.8% during the second quarter. Cim LLC now owns 24,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $989,000 after buying an additional 438 shares during the period. Finally, Grand Central Investment Group grew its position in Kirkland Lake Gold by 2.4% during the second quarter. Grand Central Investment Group now owns 18,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $723,000 after buying an additional 445 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.26% of the company’s stock.

KL stock opened at $45.98 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $12.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.93, a PEG ratio of 4.68 and a beta of 0.66. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.56. Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. has a one year low of $31.72 and a one year high of $51.01.

Kirkland Lake Gold (NYSE:KL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $662.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $662.80 million. Kirkland Lake Gold had a net margin of 33.08% and a return on equity of 18.19%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. will post 3.14 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 29th were issued a $0.1875 dividend. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 28th. This is an increase from Kirkland Lake Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. Kirkland Lake Gold’s dividend payout ratio is 21.99%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on KL shares. National Bank Financial downgraded shares of Kirkland Lake Gold to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold in a report on Friday, September 3rd. National Bankshares downgraded shares of Kirkland Lake Gold to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kirkland Lake Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Kirkland Lake Gold currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.94.

About Kirkland Lake Gold

Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. engages in the mining, development, and exploration of gold properties. The firms projects include Holt Mine, Macassa Mine, and Detour Lake MIne. The company was founded on June 29, 1983 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

