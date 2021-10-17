Gabelli Funds LLC Trims Stock Position in Sensient Technologies Co. (NYSE:SXT)

Gabelli Funds LLC cut its position in shares of Sensient Technologies Co. (NYSE:SXT) by 6.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 226,900 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 14,700 shares during the quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in Sensient Technologies were worth $19,640,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC raised its stake in Sensient Technologies by 18.1% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 757 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sensient Technologies by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. now owns 13,386 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,044,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Sensient Technologies by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,290 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $198,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in shares of Sensient Technologies by 96.6% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 527 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Sensient Technologies by 178.6% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 443 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares during the period. 89.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sensient Technologies stock opened at $96.21 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $89.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $86.47. The company has a market capitalization of $4.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.24 and a beta of 0.94. Sensient Technologies Co. has a 1 year low of $62.58 and a 1 year high of $98.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 3.60.

Sensient Technologies (NYSE:SXT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 15th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $344.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $327.60 million. Sensient Technologies had a net margin of 8.55% and a return on equity of 13.40%. The business’s revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.77 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Sensient Technologies Co. will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 1st will be issued a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 29th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.70%. This is a boost from Sensient Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. Sensient Technologies’s payout ratio is 55.91%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sensient Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th.

In other Sensient Technologies news, major shareholder Winder Investment Pte Ltd acquired 16,883 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $87.26 per share, for a total transaction of $1,473,210.58. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders purchased 436,820 shares of company stock valued at $39,557,510 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

Sensient Technologies Profile

Sensient Technologies Corp. engages in the manufacture of colors, flavors, and fragrances. It operates through the following segments: Flavors and Fragrances Group; Color Group; and Asia Pacific Group segments. The Flavors and Fragrances segment includes beverage flavors, bionutrients, savory flavors, sweet flavors, natural ingredients, and fragrance compounds and ingredients.

