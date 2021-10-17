Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Has $11.03 Million Stake in Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL trimmed its position in shares of Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC) by 13.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 110,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,800 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL owned approximately 0.14% of Brunswick worth $11,028,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BC. Artemis Investment Management LLP bought a new stake in shares of Brunswick in the second quarter valued at about $46,314,000. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in Brunswick by 27.0% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,329,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,395,000 after purchasing an additional 282,358 shares during the period. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Brunswick by 141.7% during the first quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 342,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,621,000 after buying an additional 200,575 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its holdings in shares of Brunswick by 1,293.5% during the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 214,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,378,000 after buying an additional 199,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Impala Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brunswick during the second quarter worth approximately $18,868,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Brunswick alerts:

In related news, VP Brenna Preisser sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.75, for a total transaction of $102,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.44% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Brunswick stock opened at $100.38 on Friday. Brunswick Co. has a 1-year low of $60.47 and a 1-year high of $117.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.62 and a beta of 1.84. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $99.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $100.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Brunswick (NYSE:BC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $2.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.37. Brunswick had a net margin of 10.81% and a return on equity of 38.99%. The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.49 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that Brunswick Co. will post 8.05 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 24th were given a dividend of $0.335 per share. This represents a $1.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 23rd. Brunswick’s payout ratio is currently 26.43%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BC. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Brunswick from $113.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Brunswick from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $111.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 11th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Brunswick from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Brunswick from $122.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of Brunswick in a research note on Sunday, August 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Brunswick presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.87.

About Brunswick

Brunswick Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of recreational marine products including marine engines, boats, and parts and accessories for those products. It operates through the following segments: Propulsion, Parts & Accessories and Boat. The Propulsion segment manufactures and markets a full range of outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engines, as well as propulsion-related controls, propellers, and rigging parts and accessories.

Read More: What are the advantages to having securities held in street name?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC).

Receive News & Ratings for Brunswick Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brunswick and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.