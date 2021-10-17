Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Has $20.80 Million Holdings in Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its stake in Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI) by 114.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 88,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 46,950 shares during the quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s holdings in Valmont Industries were worth $20,796,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VMI. FMR LLC increased its stake in Valmont Industries by 329.4% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,031,805 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $243,558,000 after buying an additional 791,504 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Valmont Industries during the 1st quarter worth $40,384,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Valmont Industries by 16.5% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,052,927 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $249,599,000 after purchasing an additional 149,318 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Valmont Industries by 37.4% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 501,731 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $119,246,000 after purchasing an additional 136,554 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of Valmont Industries by 18.7% during the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 676,710 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $159,737,000 after purchasing an additional 106,835 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.02% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Valmont Industries from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Valmont Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $244.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Boenning Scattergood raised shares of Valmont Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $350.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $276.33.

Shares of Valmont Industries stock opened at $242.88 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.34. Valmont Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $135.24 and a fifty-two week high of $265.09. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $240.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $239.62. The company has a market cap of $5.15 billion, a PE ratio of 27.05 and a beta of 1.20.

Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The industrial products company reported $3.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by $0.56. Valmont Industries had a net margin of 6.01% and a return on equity of 16.93%. The firm had revenue of $894.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $815.05 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.00 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 29.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Valmont Industries, Inc. will post 10.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 24th were paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 23rd. Valmont Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 24.45%.

Valmont Industries Company Profile

Valmont Industries, Inc engages in the designing and manufacturing of engineered fabricated metal products and service. It operates through the following four segments: Engineered Support Structures, Utility Support Structures, Irrigation, and Coatings. The Engineered Support Structures segment produces engineered access systems, highway safety products, and integrated structure solutions for smart cities.

