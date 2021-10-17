Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Lowers Stock Holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lowered its holdings in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO) by 0.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,690 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 50 shares during the quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories were worth $17,840,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BIO. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 204.6% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 163,024 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $105,035,000 after purchasing an additional 109,500 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 4.5% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,609,022 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,036,676,000 after acquiring an additional 68,564 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 36.6% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 244,025 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $157,223,000 after acquiring an additional 65,331 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 12.4% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 523,975 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $337,592,000 after acquiring an additional 57,614 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 40.9% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 195,369 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $111,589,000 after acquiring an additional 56,670 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BIO opened at $721.48 on Friday. Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. has a twelve month low of $507.22 and a twelve month high of $832.70. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $773.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $681.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.48 billion, a PE ratio of 5.38 and a beta of 0.85.

Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $3.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.88. The firm had revenue of $715.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $610.40 million. Bio-Rad Laboratories had a return on equity of 4.65% and a net margin of 140.48%. As a group, analysts expect that Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. will post 14.2 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Ilan Daskal sold 270 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $820.06, for a total value of $221,416.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 9 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,380.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Timothy S. Ernst sold 327 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $760.26, for a total value of $248,605.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,497 shares of company stock valued at $4,939,591 over the last three months. Company insiders own 27.67% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Bio-Rad Laboratories from $735.00 to $930.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut Bio-Rad Laboratories from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $791.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, September 29th.

Bio-Rad Laboratories Profile

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc engages in the development and production of specialty chemicals used in biochemical, pharmaceutical, and other life science research applications. It operates through the Life Sciences and Clinical Diagnostics segments. The Life Science segment develops, manufactures, and markets reagents, apparatus, and laboratory instruments.

