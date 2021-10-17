Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Purchases 1,088 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its stake in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 1.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 57,630 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,088 shares during the quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s holdings in Visa were worth $13,475,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its stake in shares of Visa by 364.8% during the 2nd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 1,074,361 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $251,207,000 after acquiring an additional 843,208 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Visa by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 382,950 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $89,541,000 after purchasing an additional 1,285 shares during the period. Cable Hill Partners LLC boosted its stake in Visa by 123.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC now owns 2,422 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $566,000 after purchasing an additional 1,339 shares during the period. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Visa in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $898,000. Finally, Clear Perspective Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Visa by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Perspective Advisors LLC now owns 13,920 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $3,255,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.04% of the company’s stock.

In other Visa news, EVP Tullier Kelly Mahon sold 2,091 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.71, for a total value of $520,052.61. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,055 shares in the company, valued at $7,972,399.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 11,193 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.29, for a total value of $2,756,723.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 53,671 shares of company stock worth $12,623,562. 0.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

V has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Visa from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Truist upped their price target on Visa from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Truist Securities upped their price objective on Visa from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Visa from $260.00 to $281.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Visa from $279.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $272.71.

V opened at $230.99 on Friday. Visa Inc. has a 12-month low of $179.23 and a 12-month high of $252.67. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $228.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $230.94. The company has a market capitalization of $449.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.66, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.98.

Visa (NYSE:V) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.16. Visa had a return on equity of 35.45% and a net margin of 47.97%. The business had revenue of $6.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.86 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.07 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 5.82 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. Visa’s payout ratio is currently 25.40%.

Visa Profile

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit card, credit card, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global ATM.

