Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Trims Holdings in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL decreased its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) by 1.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 60,643 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 610 shares during the quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $12,005,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital Investment Counsel Inc increased its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 1.5% in the second quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc now owns 3,456 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $684,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 7.6% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 761 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. Childress Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 2.7% in the first quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,097 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $359,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. increased its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 2.7% in the second quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,198 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $385,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Finally, Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 2.7% during the second quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 2,235 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $442,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ TROW opened at $199.76 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $45.33 billion, a PE ratio of 15.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $210.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $198.30. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $124.94 and a fifty-two week high of $224.55.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The asset manager reported $3.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.20 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.91 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 35.82% and a net margin of 41.93%. On average, analysts expect that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 12.92 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were issued a $1.08 dividend. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.09%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on TROW shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $211.00 to $204.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on T. Rowe Price Group in a research note on Friday, September 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $245.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup raised their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $137.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered T. Rowe Price Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $206.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and set a $211.00 price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, T. Rowe Price Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $183.43.

In related news, insider Jessica M. Hiebler sold 1,150 shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.70, for a total transaction of $238,855.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO William J. Stromberg sold 8,000 shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.17, for a total value of $1,689,360.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 16,817 shares of company stock valued at $3,622,239. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

T. Rowe Price Group Profile

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a financial services holding company, which engages in the provision of investment management services through its subsidiaries. It provides an array of company sponsored U.S. mutual funds, other sponsored pooled investment vehicles, sub advisory services, separate account management, recordkeeping, and related services to individuals, advisors, institutions, financial intermediaries, and retirement plan sponsors.

