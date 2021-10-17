Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Trims Stock Position in The Eastern Company (NASDAQ:EML)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL decreased its holdings in shares of The Eastern Company (NASDAQ:EML) by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 523,045 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,067 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL owned approximately 8.36% of The Eastern worth $15,864,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in The Eastern by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,888 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $452,000 after purchasing an additional 928 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Close LLC increased its position in The Eastern by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Close LLC now owns 26,075 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $790,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its position in The Eastern by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 167,156 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,070,000 after purchasing an additional 1,003 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in The Eastern by 53.5% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,895 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 1,009 shares during the period. Finally, Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The Eastern by 22.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,472 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $409,000 after acquiring an additional 2,467 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 58.81% of the company’s stock.

EML stock opened at $24.80 on Friday. The Eastern Company has a 1 year low of $20.25 and a 1 year high of $33.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 2.80. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $26.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.54. The firm has a market cap of $155.47 million, a P/E ratio of 26.67 and a beta of 1.08.

The Eastern (NASDAQ:EML) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The industrial products company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The Eastern had a return on equity of 14.24% and a net margin of 2.21%. The firm had revenue of $61.25 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th were paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th.

The Eastern Company Profile

The Eastern Co engages in the design, manufacture and sale of industrial hardware, security products and metal products. It operates through the following segments: Engineered Solutions and Diversified Products. The Engineered Solutions segment consists of Big 3 Precision. The Diversified Products segment consists of Frazer & Jones; Greenwald Industries (“Greenwald“); and Argo EMS.

