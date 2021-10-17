General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) Shares Sold by Natixis

Natixis reduced its stake in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) by 89.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 89,407 shares of the company’s stock after selling 731,186 shares during the period. Natixis’ holdings in General Mills were worth $5,448,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in General Mills by 0.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 51,266,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,123,641,000 after purchasing an additional 151,280 shares during the period. Capital International Investors lifted its position in General Mills by 62.7% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 25,347,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,554,359,000 after purchasing an additional 9,763,868 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in General Mills by 2.3% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,152,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $555,800,000 after purchasing an additional 203,293 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in General Mills by 0.6% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,980,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,394,000 after purchasing an additional 36,722 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in General Mills by 30.5% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,804,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,953,000 after purchasing an additional 1,356,450 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.07% of the company’s stock.

GIS stock opened at $62.16 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.57. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. General Mills, Inc. has a 52 week low of $53.96 and a 52 week high of $64.65.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, September 21st. The company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $4.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.30 billion. General Mills had a net margin of 12.91% and a return on equity of 25.61%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.00 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.28%. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.83%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on GIS shares. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of General Mills from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $57.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Citigroup upgraded shares of General Mills from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $63.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of General Mills from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $68.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of General Mills in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $64.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of General Mills from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, General Mills has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.57.

In related news, General Counsel Richard C. Allendorf sold 9,731 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.54, for a total transaction of $589,114.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Jonathon Nudi sold 9,725 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.45, for a total transaction of $597,601.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 48,070 shares of company stock valued at $2,917,291 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

General Mills Profile

General Mills, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of branded consumer foods sold through retail stores. It operates through the following segments: North America Retail, Europe & Australia, Convenience Stores & Foodservice, Pet and Asia & Latin America. The North America Retail segment includes grocery stores, mass merchandisers, membership stores, natural food chains, drug, dollar and discount chains and e-commerce grocery providers.

