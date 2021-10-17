GeoCoin (GEO) Price Reaches $0.43 on Top Exchanges

GeoCoin (CURRENCY:GEO) traded 34.9% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on October 17th. One GeoCoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.43 or 0.00000702 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, GeoCoin has traded 10.4% lower against the dollar. GeoCoin has a total market cap of $1.36 million and approximately $2,126.00 worth of GeoCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000391 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $26.82 or 0.00044048 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $60,986.90 or 1.00162842 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $185.37 or 0.00304448 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.13 or 0.00054412 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.91 or 0.00004776 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00004122 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00001946 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001159 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0245 or 0.00000040 BTC.

About GeoCoin

GeoCoin (GEO) is a coin. Its launch date was August 18th, 2013. GeoCoin’s total supply is 4,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,180,551 coins. The official website for GeoCoin is geocoin.cash . GeoCoin’s official Twitter account is @geo_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “GeoCoins are simple, geocaching-themed, virtual “coins.” They are designed to be easy to create, easy to collect and easy to share with your friends! At their most simple, GeoCoins will allow you to send and receive virtual GeoCoins encoded with short personal messages.On the technical side of things, cryptographic proof-of-work provides a real-time peer to peer network of transaction verification, a “public ledger” of synchronized numbers, and unique possibilities for math-based puzzles. Website announcement: “Our POW blockchain is now considered developer abandoned. Please remove it from all mining pools. We have reached out to the Yobit exchange to request they delist the original blockchain, but no response was ever provided. Please remove the YoBit market listing from all price discovery calculations.GeoCoin is now an ERC20 Token on the Ubiq Network. We migrated a snapshot of all balances in January 2018, captured at block # 1568125. The ERC20 token is currently trading at Bittrex and Cryptopia exchanges.” “

Buying and Selling GeoCoin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GeoCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade GeoCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase GeoCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

