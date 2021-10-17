Geode Capital Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in South State Co. (NASDAQ:SSB)

Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of South State Co. (NASDAQ:SSB) by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,246,808 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 48,838 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 1.75% of South State worth $101,939,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SSB. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in South State by 1,050.9% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 610 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 557 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in shares of South State by 22.2% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 7,954 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $624,000 after purchasing an additional 1,446 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of South State by 70.2% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 40,703 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,196,000 after purchasing an additional 16,784 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of South State in the first quarter worth about $343,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of South State by 78.0% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 43,587 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,422,000 after buying an additional 19,098 shares in the last quarter. 79.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ SSB opened at $77.42 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.90 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $70.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $78.08. South State Co. has a fifty-two week low of $53.07 and a fifty-two week high of $93.26.

South State (NASDAQ:SSB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The bank reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $332.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $360.76 million. South State had a return on equity of 10.78% and a net margin of 28.20%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.89 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that South State Co. will post 6.87 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 12th were issued a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.53%. This is a boost from South State’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 11th. South State’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.28%.

SSB has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded South State from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Truist reduced their price target on shares of South State from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Truist Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $71.22 price objective on shares of South State in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Stephens cut shares of South State from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $91.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, DA Davidson raised South State from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.87.

In other news, CFO William E. V. Matthews bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $71.00 per share, for a total transaction of $71,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 19,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,414,533. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO John C. Corbett bought 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $70.00 per share, with a total value of $105,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 40,098 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,806,860. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

South State Company Profile

South State Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services and products to customers through its subsidiary. Its services include demand, time, and savings deposits; lending and credit card servicing; ATM processing; mortgage banking services; correspondent banking services and wealth management; and trust services.

