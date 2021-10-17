Geode Capital Management LLC Buys 54,105 Shares of Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR)

Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR) by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,377,751 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 54,105 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Smartsheet were worth $99,638,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SMAR. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Smartsheet by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,944,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $791,498,000 after acquiring an additional 266,130 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Smartsheet by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 6,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $458,000 after acquiring an additional 476 shares during the period. AGF Investments LLC grew its holdings in Smartsheet by 20.9% during the 2nd quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 10,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $749,000 after acquiring an additional 1,792 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Smartsheet during the 2nd quarter worth $113,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in Smartsheet during the 2nd quarter worth $507,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.47% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SMAR. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Smartsheet from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Smartsheet from $86.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Truist Securities boosted their price target on shares of Smartsheet from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Smartsheet from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Smartsheet in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.76.

NYSE:SMAR opened at $69.75 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -61.18 and a beta of 1.41. Smartsheet Inc has a twelve month low of $48.62 and a twelve month high of $85.65. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $72.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $67.86.

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 6th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $131.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $125.47 million. Smartsheet had a negative return on equity of 24.57% and a negative net margin of 31.00%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 44.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.06) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Smartsheet Inc will post -1.35 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Geoffrey T. Barker sold 6,750 shares of Smartsheet stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.01, for a total transaction of $445,567.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Elena Gomez sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.48, for a total value of $357,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 431,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,845,835.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 280,363 shares of company stock valued at $20,472,348 over the last quarter. 6.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Smartsheet Company Profile

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.

