Geode Capital Management LLC Buys 746,684 Shares of Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG)

Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG) by 45.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,397,784 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 746,684 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Janus Henderson Group were worth $93,058,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JHG. California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson Group in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Janus Henderson Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Janus Henderson Group by 2,760.0% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,242 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Janus Henderson Group by 457.2% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 2,542 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in Janus Henderson Group during the 1st quarter valued at $124,000. Institutional investors own 60.31% of the company’s stock.

NYSE JHG opened at $44.89 on Friday. Janus Henderson Group plc has a 1 year low of $23.95 and a 1 year high of $46.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 2.32. The firm has a market cap of $7.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.44 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $42.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.27.

Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.17. Janus Henderson Group had a net margin of 22.81% and a return on equity of 14.55%. The firm had revenue of $738.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $687.50 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Janus Henderson Group plc will post 4.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 9th were paid a $0.38 dividend. This is a positive change from Janus Henderson Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 6th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.39%. Janus Henderson Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.50%.

A number of analysts have commented on JHG shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Janus Henderson Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Janus Henderson Group from $51.00 to $57.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Janus Henderson Group from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of Janus Henderson Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $54.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.10.

Janus Henderson Group Company Profile

Janus Henderson Group Plc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of asset management services. It offers investment solutions including equities, quantitative equities, fixed income, multi-asset and alternative asset class strategies. The company was founded on Jan 23, 1998 is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

