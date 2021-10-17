Geode Capital Management LLC Cuts Stake in UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI)

Geode Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI) by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,398,431 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 4,203 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in UFP Industries were worth $103,959,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in UFP Industries by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,168,299 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $532,891,000 after purchasing an additional 186,352 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in UFP Industries by 77.1% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,275,822 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $94,845,000 after purchasing an additional 555,622 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its position in UFP Industries by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 126,363 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $9,394,000 after purchasing an additional 1,120 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC grew its position in UFP Industries by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 7,520 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $559,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in UFP Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at about $538,000. 80.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Patrick M. Benton sold 16,728 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.46, for a total value of $1,262,294.88. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 98,027 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,397,117.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 3.53% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on UFPI shares. Sidoti raised shares of UFP Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, July 19th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of UFP Industries from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of UFP Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $84.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, July 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.14.

Shares of NASDAQ:UFPI opened at $75.16 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $72.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $75.48. UFP Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $48.82 and a twelve month high of $89.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.65 billion, a PE ratio of 11.18 and a beta of 1.51.

UFP Industries (NASDAQ:UFPI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The construction company reported $2.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.97. UFP Industries had a net margin of 5.63% and a return on equity of 26.03%. The firm had revenue of $2.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.08 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 117.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that UFP Industries, Inc. will post 6.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. UFP Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.00%.

About UFP Industries

UFP Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes wood and wood alternative products. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Industrial and Construction. The Retail segment comprises national home center retailers, retail-oriented regional lumberyards and contractor-oriented lumberyards. The Industrial segment manufacturers pallets, specialty crates, wooden boxes, and other containers used for packaging, shipping and material handling purposes.

