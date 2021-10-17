Gladstone Land Co. (NASDAQ:LAND) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.05

Gladstone Land Co. (NASDAQ:LAND) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, October 15th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.0452 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, December 31st. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 22nd.

Gladstone Land has increased its dividend by 2.6% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 7 consecutive years. Gladstone Land has a payout ratio of -186.2% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect Gladstone Land to earn $0.75 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.54 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 72.0%.

Get Gladstone Land alerts:

LAND opened at $23.05 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $722.09 million, a P/E ratio of -67.79, a PEG ratio of 5.98 and a beta of 0.64. Gladstone Land has a 1-year low of $13.55 and a 1-year high of $26.04. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 6.18 and a quick ratio of 6.18.

Gladstone Land (NASDAQ:LAND) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.27). Gladstone Land had a negative return on equity of 0.36% and a negative net margin of 2.35%. Equities analysts anticipate that Gladstone Land will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Gladstone Land stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Gladstone Land Co. (NASDAQ:LAND) by 32.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 61,393 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,046 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned about 0.20% of Gladstone Land worth $1,478,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 38.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on LAND. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lowered shares of Gladstone Land from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gladstone Land from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Gladstone Land currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.00.

About Gladstone Land

Gladstone Land Corp. is an agricultural real estate investment trust, which engages in the business of owning and leasing farmland. It also includes farm-related facilities, such as cooling facilities, packinghouses, processing facilities, and various storage facilities. The company was founded by David Gladstone on June 14, 1997 and is headquartered in McLean, VA.

Read More: How is net asset value different from market price?



Receive News & Ratings for Gladstone Land Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gladstone Land and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.