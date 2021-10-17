Gold Poker (GPKR) Price Tops $0.0031 on Top Exchanges

Gold Poker (CURRENCY:GPKR) traded up 0.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on October 17th. One Gold Poker coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0031 or 0.00000005 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Gold Poker has a total market cap of $16,102.82 and approximately $10.00 worth of Gold Poker was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Gold Poker has traded 7.1% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001634 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00001781 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $41.73 or 0.00068170 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $43.61 or 0.00071235 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $63.16 or 0.00103185 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $61,063.50 or 0.99755085 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,792.21 or 0.06195058 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.59 or 0.00025475 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Gold Poker Profile

Gold Poker’s total supply is 6,061,849 coins and its circulating supply is 5,260,826 coins. The official website for Gold Poker is gold-poker.com . Gold Poker’s official Twitter account is @GoldPokercoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Gold Poker is a decentralized open-source cryptocurrency focused on instant private transactions with near-zero transaction fees. The online poker industry is relatively young, and Gold Poker team’s focal point is to overwhelmingly witness an uptick in interactivity between cryptocurrency and the online poker industry. “

Buying and Selling Gold Poker

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gold Poker directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gold Poker should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Gold Poker using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

