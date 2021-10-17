GoldFund Reaches One Day Volume of $9.00 (GFUN)

GoldFund (CURRENCY:GFUN) traded 55.6% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on October 17th. In the last week, GoldFund has traded 1.2% lower against the dollar. GoldFund has a total market cap of $83,518.82 and approximately $9.00 worth of GoldFund was traded on exchanges in the last day. One GoldFund coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

DeFiChain (DFI) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.53 or 0.00004125 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00002088 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.17 or 0.00006798 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0121 or 0.00000020 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0956 or 0.00000156 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CoinUs (CNUS) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000005 BTC.

1Million Token (1MT) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001160 BTC.

Eureka Coin (ERK) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0089 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Ubricoin (UBN) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GoldFund Profile

GFUN is a coin. GoldFund’s total supply is 1,998,656,900 coins and its circulating supply is 154,093,551 coins. GoldFund’s official Twitter account is @YGoldfund and its Facebook page is accessible here . GoldFund’s official website is www.goldfund.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Put simply GOLDFUND (GFUN) is helping near term precious metals producers get into production by providing the capital they need. In return, GOLDFUND is rewarded with part of the production, which is returned to GOLDFUND for purchase by Gold Buyers. “

Buying and Selling GoldFund

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GoldFund directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GoldFund should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy GoldFund using one of the exchanges listed above.

