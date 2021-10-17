Good Energy Group PLC (LON:GOOD) Insider Sells £49,580 in Stock

Good Energy Group PLC (LON:GOOD) insider Rupert Sanderson sold 14,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 335 ($4.38), for a total transaction of £49,580 ($64,776.59).

The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 331.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 295.48. The company has a market cap of £52.43 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 134.91. Good Energy Group PLC has a 1-year low of GBX 155 ($2.03) and a 1-year high of GBX 398 ($5.20).

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 21st will be given a dividend of GBX 0.75 ($0.01) per share. This represents a yield of 0.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 21st.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 450 ($5.88) price objective on shares of Good Energy Group in a report on Monday, October 11th.

Good Energy Group Company Profile

Good Energy Group PLC, through its subsidiaries, engages in the purchase, generation, and sale of electricity from renewable sources in the United Kingdom. The company generates electric power by wind turbine machinery and solar panels. It also sells gas; and provides services related to micro-renewable generation, as well as offers EV market data services.

