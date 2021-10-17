Gores Technology Partners II, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTPB) Short Interest Up 40.9% in September

Gores Technology Partners II, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTPB) saw a significant increase in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 27,200 shares, an increase of 40.9% from the September 15th total of 19,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 33,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Berkley W R Corp purchased a new stake in Gores Technology Partners II during the second quarter worth $196,000. PEAK6 Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gores Technology Partners II in the second quarter worth $199,000. P Schoenfeld Asset Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Gores Technology Partners II in the second quarter worth $365,000. Atalaya Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Gores Technology Partners II in the second quarter worth $396,000. Finally, LMR Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Gores Technology Partners II in the second quarter worth $398,000. Institutional investors own 48.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Gores Technology Partners II alerts:

GTPB remained flat at $$9.82 during trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 99 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,492. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.78. Gores Technology Partners II has a one year low of $9.65 and a one year high of $10.53.

Gores Technology Partners II, Inc, a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Boulder, Colorado.

Featured Story: Stock Symbols Definition, Examples, Lookup

Receive News & Ratings for Gores Technology Partners II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gores Technology Partners II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.