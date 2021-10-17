Great Southern Bancorp (NASDAQ:GSBC) versus CNB Financial (NASDAQ:CCNE) Head to Head Survey

Great Southern Bancorp (NASDAQ:GSBC) and CNB Financial (NASDAQ:CCNE) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation and earnings.

Volatility & Risk

Great Southern Bancorp has a beta of 0.97, indicating that its share price is 3% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CNB Financial has a beta of 1.05, indicating that its share price is 5% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Great Southern Bancorp and CNB Financial’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Great Southern Bancorp $252.75 million 3.06 $59.31 million $4.21 13.52 CNB Financial $195.23 million 2.16 $32.74 million $2.60 9.61

Great Southern Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than CNB Financial. CNB Financial is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Great Southern Bancorp, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

Great Southern Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $1.44 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.5%. CNB Financial pays an annual dividend of $0.68 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.7%. Great Southern Bancorp pays out 34.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. CNB Financial pays out 26.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Great Southern Bancorp has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years and CNB Financial has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years. CNB Financial is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

48.3% of Great Southern Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 39.4% of CNB Financial shares are held by institutional investors. 24.3% of Great Southern Bancorp shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 3.8% of CNB Financial shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Great Southern Bancorp and CNB Financial, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Great Southern Bancorp 0 0 1 0 3.00 CNB Financial 0 0 1 0 3.00

Great Southern Bancorp presently has a consensus target price of $56.00, suggesting a potential downside of 1.65%. Given Great Southern Bancorp’s higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Great Southern Bancorp is more favorable than CNB Financial.

Profitability

This table compares Great Southern Bancorp and CNB Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Great Southern Bancorp 28.54% 11.26% 1.27% CNB Financial 21.12% 14.78% 1.10%

Summary

Great Southern Bancorp beats CNB Financial on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Great Southern Bancorp Company Profile

Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It offers residential and commercial real estate loans, construction loans, commercial business loans and consumer loans. The company was founded in July 1989 and is headquartered in Springfield, MO.

CNB Financial Company Profile

CNB Financial Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial solutions. It offers deposit accounts, private banking, real estate, commercial, industrial, residential and consumer loans, lines of credit, credit cards, treasury services, online banking, mobile banking, merchant credit card processing, remote deposit, and accounts receivable handling. The company was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Clearfield, PA.

