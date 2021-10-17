Guaranty Bancshares (GNTY) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Guaranty Bancshares (NASDAQ:GNTY) will announce its earnings results before the market opens on Monday, October 18th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.75 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Guaranty Bancshares (NASDAQ:GNTY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 18th. The company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.11. Guaranty Bancshares had a net margin of 32.33% and a return on equity of 14.39%. The business had revenue of $29.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.05 million. On average, analysts expect Guaranty Bancshares to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Guaranty Bancshares alerts:

NASDAQ GNTY opened at $36.09 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $435.17 million, a PE ratio of 10.48 and a beta of 0.45. Guaranty Bancshares has a 12 month low of $24.45 and a 12 month high of $41.28. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.98.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 27th were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 24th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.22%. Guaranty Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.24%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Guaranty Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Guaranty Bancshares in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock.

In related news, Director James S. Bunch bought 2,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $33.51 per share, with a total value of $73,722.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director James S. Bunch bought 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $33.72 per share, with a total value of $101,160.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 145,800 shares in the company, valued at $4,916,376. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 8,000 shares of company stock valued at $269,774 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 27.35% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Guaranty Bancshares in the 2nd quarter valued at $338,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Guaranty Bancshares in the 2nd quarter valued at $380,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Guaranty Bancshares by 5,116.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $650,000 after purchasing an additional 18,725 shares during the last quarter. 21.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Guaranty Bancshares

Guaranty Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and services. It offers online banking and bill pay, fraud protection, P2P payments, direct deposits, personal loans auto loans, student checking, and premium checking. The company was founded on January 13, 1913 and is headquartered in Addison, TX.

See Also: How does a reverse stock split work?

Receive News & Ratings for Guaranty Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guaranty Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.