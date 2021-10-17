Harbour Energy (LON:HBR) Upgraded to “Buy” by Berenberg Bank

Harbour Energy (LON:HBR) was upgraded by analysts at Berenberg Bank to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports.

HBR has been the subject of several other research reports. Peel Hunt restated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 21 ($0.27) price target on shares of Harbour Energy in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 21 ($0.27) price objective on shares of Harbour Energy in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised Harbour Energy to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th.

Get Harbour Energy alerts:

Harbour Energy has a one year low of GBX 284 ($3.71) and a one year high of GBX 454 ($5.93). The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 362.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 215.23, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market cap of £3.60 billion and a PE ratio of -8.03.

In related news, insider Phil Kirk purchased 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 328 ($4.29) per share, with a total value of £328,000 ($428,534.10). Also, insider Simon Henry purchased 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 317 ($4.14) per share, with a total value of £9,510 ($12,424.88).

Harbour Energy Company Profile

Harbour Energy plc operates as an independent oil and gas company. It holds interests in various properties located in the United Kingdom, Norway, Indonesia, Vietnam, Brazil, Falkland Islands, Mauritania, and Mexico. The company was founded in 2007 and is based in Edinburgh, the United Kingdom.

Featured Article: Equity Income

Receive News & Ratings for Harbour Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harbour Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.