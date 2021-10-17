Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) Shares Acquired by Ensign Peak Advisors Inc

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its position in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) by 1.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,725 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 440 shares during the quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in Hasbro were worth $2,336,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of HAS. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Hasbro by 3.2% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 60,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,104,000 after purchasing an additional 1,884 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Hasbro by 18.1% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 44,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,262,000 after purchasing an additional 6,777 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in Hasbro by 5.1% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 60,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,768,000 after purchasing an additional 2,925 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Hasbro by 27.0% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,450,000 after purchasing an additional 3,207 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Hasbro by 19.7% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 115,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,121,000 after purchasing an additional 19,017 shares during the period. 77.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of HAS stock opened at $92.47 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.73 billion, a PE ratio of 30.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.00. Hasbro, Inc. has a 52-week low of $81.69 and a 52-week high of $104.89. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $95.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $96.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.58. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.19 billion. Hasbro had a return on equity of 24.77% and a net margin of 7.06%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.02 EPS. Analysts expect that Hasbro, Inc. will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 1st will be given a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 29th. Hasbro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.73%.

In other Hasbro news, COO Eric Nyman sold 11,435 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.08, for a total transaction of $1,144,414.80. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 31,118 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,114,289.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Brian Goldner sold 210,378 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.05, for a total value of $21,258,696.90. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 352,459 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,615,981.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 8.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Truist Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $101.45 price target on shares of Hasbro in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $101.45 price target (down from $120.00) on shares of Hasbro in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Hasbro from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Hasbro from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Truist lifted their price target on Hasbro from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Hasbro currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $106.33.

Hasbro Company Profile

Hasbro, Inc engages in the provision of children and family leisure time products and services with a portfolio of brands and entertainment properties. The firm operates under the following brands: Littlest Pet Shop and Magic: The Gathering, Monopoly, My Little Pony, Nerf, Play-Doh and Transformers. It operates through the following segments: United States and Canada, International, and Entertainment, Licensing and Digital and eOne.

