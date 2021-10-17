Head-To-Head Analysis: Bitfarms (BITF) and Its Competitors

Bitfarms (NASDAQ: BITF) is one of 99 public companies in the “Computer programming, data processing, & other computer related” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its competitors? We will compare Bitfarms to similar companies based on the strength of its institutional ownership, dividends, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation and earnings.

Profitability

Get Bitfarms alerts:

This table compares Bitfarms and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bitfarms -25.73% -6.92% -5.30% Bitfarms Competitors -12.50% -17.49% -3.58%

52.8% of shares of all “Computer programming, data processing, & other computer related” companies are owned by institutional investors. 12.7% of shares of all “Computer programming, data processing, & other computer related” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Bitfarms and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bitfarms 0 0 1 0 3.00 Bitfarms Competitors 931 3850 8077 266 2.59

Bitfarms currently has a consensus price target of $8.00, indicating a potential upside of 48.70%. As a group, “Computer programming, data processing, & other computer related” companies have a potential upside of 13.43%. Given Bitfarms’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Bitfarms is more favorable than its competitors.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Bitfarms and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Bitfarms $34.70 million -$16.29 million -28.32 Bitfarms Competitors $6.34 billion $1.33 billion 53.15

Bitfarms’ competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Bitfarms. Bitfarms is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Bitfarms competitors beat Bitfarms on 8 of the 12 factors compared.

About Bitfarms

Bitfarms Ltd., a blockchain infrastructure company, mines for cryptocurrency coins and tokens in North America. The company owns and operates server farms comprising computers that primarily validates transactions on the Bitcoin Blockchain and earning cryptocurrency from block rewards and transaction fees. It also provides electrician services to commercial and residential customers in Quebec, Canada. It also provides hosting of third-party mining hardware. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for Bitfarms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bitfarms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.