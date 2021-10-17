Head-To-Head Comparison: CNB Financial (NASDAQ:CCNE) vs. Great Southern Bancorp (NASDAQ:GSBC)

CNB Financial (NASDAQ:CCNE) and Great Southern Bancorp (NASDAQ:GSBC) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability, dividends, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Valuation and Earnings

Get CNB Financial alerts:

This table compares CNB Financial and Great Southern Bancorp’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CNB Financial $195.23 million 2.16 $32.74 million $2.60 9.61 Great Southern Bancorp $252.75 million 3.06 $59.31 million $4.21 13.52

Great Southern Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than CNB Financial. CNB Financial is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Great Southern Bancorp, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

CNB Financial has a beta of 1.05, meaning that its stock price is 5% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Great Southern Bancorp has a beta of 0.97, meaning that its stock price is 3% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

39.4% of CNB Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 48.3% of Great Southern Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.8% of CNB Financial shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 24.3% of Great Southern Bancorp shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for CNB Financial and Great Southern Bancorp, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CNB Financial 0 0 1 0 3.00 Great Southern Bancorp 0 0 1 0 3.00

Great Southern Bancorp has a consensus target price of $56.00, suggesting a potential downside of 1.65%. Given Great Southern Bancorp’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Great Southern Bancorp is more favorable than CNB Financial.

Dividends

CNB Financial pays an annual dividend of $0.68 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.7%. Great Southern Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $1.44 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.5%. CNB Financial pays out 26.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Great Southern Bancorp pays out 34.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. CNB Financial has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years and Great Southern Bancorp has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years. CNB Financial is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Profitability

This table compares CNB Financial and Great Southern Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CNB Financial 21.12% 14.78% 1.10% Great Southern Bancorp 28.54% 11.26% 1.27%

Summary

Great Southern Bancorp beats CNB Financial on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

CNB Financial Company Profile

CNB Financial Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial solutions. It offers deposit accounts, private banking, real estate, commercial, industrial, residential and consumer loans, lines of credit, credit cards, treasury services, online banking, mobile banking, merchant credit card processing, remote deposit, and accounts receivable handling. The company was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Clearfield, PA.

Great Southern Bancorp Company Profile

Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It offers residential and commercial real estate loans, construction loans, commercial business loans and consumer loans. The company was founded in July 1989 and is headquartered in Springfield, MO.

Receive News & Ratings for CNB Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CNB Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.