Head-To-Head Review: Seritage Growth Properties (NYSE:SRG) and Video River Networks (OTCMKTS:NIHK)

Video River Networks (OTCMKTS:NIHK) and Seritage Growth Properties (NYSE:SRG) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends and earnings.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

61.2% of Seritage Growth Properties shares are held by institutional investors. 10.1% of Seritage Growth Properties shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Video River Networks has a beta of -0.97, indicating that its share price is 197% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Seritage Growth Properties has a beta of 2.16, indicating that its share price is 116% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Video River Networks and Seritage Growth Properties, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Video River Networks 0 0 0 0 N/A Seritage Growth Properties 0 0 0 0 N/A

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Video River Networks and Seritage Growth Properties’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Video River Networks $1.63 million 11.19 -$80,000.00 N/A N/A Seritage Growth Properties $116.50 million 5.46 -$105.03 million N/A N/A

Video River Networks has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Seritage Growth Properties.

Profitability

This table compares Video River Networks and Seritage Growth Properties’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Video River Networks 19.13% 269.53% 60.38% Seritage Growth Properties -136.91% -19.03% -6.28%

Summary

Video River Networks beats Seritage Growth Properties on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Video River Networks Company Profile

Video River Networks, Inc. is a technology holding, which engages in the management of portfolio of electric vehicles, artificial intelligence, machine learning, and robotics assets and businesses. Its assets include operations that design, develop, manufacture, and sell electric vehicles and design, manufacture, install and sell power controls, battery technology, wireless technology, and residential utility meters and remote, mission-critical devices mostly engineered through artificial intelligence, machine learning, and robotic technologies. The company was founded on April 26, 1983 and is headquartered in Torrance, CA.

Seritage Growth Properties Company Profile

Seritage Growth Properties operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the acquisition, ownership, development, redevelopment, management and leasing of retail properties throughout the United States. Its property portfolio includes mall, shopping centers and freestanding locations. The company was founded on June 3, 2015 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

