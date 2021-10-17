Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Grows Stock Holdings in Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its position in shares of Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE) (TSE:CVE) by 160.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 15,976 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 9,850 shares during the quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in Cenovus Energy were worth $153,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Cenovus Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cenovus Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cenovus Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cenovus Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Cenovus Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $122,000. 49.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CVE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$15.00 to C$16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$11.00 to C$12.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. CIBC raised their price target on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$20.00 to C$22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$13.50 to C$14.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cenovus Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $8.50 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cenovus Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.25.

Shares of NYSE CVE opened at $11.66 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -233.20 and a beta of 3.20. Cenovus Energy Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.15 and a 12 month high of $12.04. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE) (TSE:CVE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The oil and gas company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.18). Cenovus Energy had a net margin of 0.43% and a negative return on equity of 2.61%. The company had revenue of $8.61 billion during the quarter. Analysts anticipate that Cenovus Energy Inc. will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th were paid a $0.0139 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.48%. Cenovus Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently -3.77%.

Cenovus Energy, Inc engages in provision of gas and oil. Its activities include development, production, and marketing of crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLS), and natural gas in Canada. The firm operates through four segments: Oil Sands, Conventional, Refining & Marketing, and Corporate & Eliminations.

