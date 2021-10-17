Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Increases Stock Holdings in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its stake in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) by 102.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,602 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 812 shares during the quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in PTC were worth $226,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PTC. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of PTC by 34.3% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,358,570 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $324,657,000 after purchasing an additional 602,850 shares during the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. purchased a new position in shares of PTC in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $78,945,000. Impax Asset Management Group plc boosted its stake in shares of PTC by 11.0% in the second quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 3,458,840 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $487,176,000 after buying an additional 343,040 shares in the last quarter. National Pension Service purchased a new stake in shares of PTC in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,241,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of PTC by 48.8% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 527,976 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $77,418,000 after buying an additional 173,226 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PTC. Barclays decreased their price target on PTC from $161.00 to $149.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. TheStreet downgraded PTC from a “b+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on PTC from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, PTC has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $137.83.

In other news, Director Robert Schechter sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.92, for a total value of $664,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO James E. Heppelmann sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.14, for a total value of $1,997,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 666,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $88,793,595.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 21,750 shares of company stock valued at $2,896,760. Insiders own 10.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PTC stock opened at $123.50 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $126.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $133.99. The stock has a market cap of $14.50 billion, a PE ratio of 61.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.21. PTC Inc. has a 1 year low of $79.36 and a 1 year high of $153.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.50. PTC had a return on equity of 18.25% and a net margin of 13.82%. The company had revenue of $435.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $411.43 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that PTC Inc. will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current year.

PTC, Inc engages in the development and provision of software-based product management and development solutions. It operates through the following segments: Software products and Professional Services. The Software Products segment includes license, subscription and related support revenue for its products.

