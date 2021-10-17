Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) Price Reaches $0.36 on Exchanges

Hedera Hashgraph (CURRENCY:HBAR) traded 2.6% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on October 17th. One Hedera Hashgraph coin can currently be purchased for $0.36 or 0.00000629 BTC on popular exchanges. Hedera Hashgraph has a market capitalization of $5.28 billion and approximately $377.52 million worth of Hedera Hashgraph was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Hedera Hashgraph has traded down 7.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Cardano (ADA) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00003535 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $26.30 or 0.00043090 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56.59 or 0.00092707 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00002982 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $236.41 or 0.00387292 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $7.80 or 0.00012783 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001643 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $21.98 or 0.00036002 BTC.

OMG Network (OMG) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $13.88 or 0.00022737 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph Coin Profile

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Directed Acyclic Graph (DAG) hashing algorithm. It launched on September 16th, 2019. Hedera Hashgraph’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 14,832,756,028 coins. The official website for Hedera Hashgraph is www.hedera.com . The Reddit community for Hedera Hashgraph is /r/hashgraph and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Hedera Hashgraph is medium.com/hashgraph . Hedera Hashgraph’s official Twitter account is @hedera and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Hedera is a decentralized public network for the users to make its digital world exactly as it should be – theirs. Whether the user is a startup or enterprise, a creator or a consumer, Hedera is designed to go beyond blockchain for developers to create the next era of fast, fair, and secure applications. “

Hedera Hashgraph Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hedera Hashgraph directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hedera Hashgraph should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Hedera Hashgraph using one of the exchanges listed above.

