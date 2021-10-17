HeidelbergCement (ETR:HEI) PT Set at €70.00 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

HeidelbergCement (ETR:HEI) has been assigned a €70.00 ($82.35) price objective by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a note issued to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 11.08% from the stock’s previous close.

HEI has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley set a €95.00 ($111.76) target price on HeidelbergCement in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Credit Suisse Group set a €86.00 ($101.18) target price on HeidelbergCement in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Nord/LB set a €76.00 ($89.41) target price on HeidelbergCement in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €100.50 ($118.24) target price on HeidelbergCement in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €95.00 ($111.76) target price on HeidelbergCement in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €82.29 ($96.81).

Shares of ETR HEI opened at €63.02 ($74.14) on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.36. HeidelbergCement has a twelve month low of €47.35 ($55.71) and a twelve month high of €81.04 ($95.34). The stock has a 50 day moving average of €69.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of €73.17. The stock has a market cap of $12.50 billion and a P/E ratio of 7.15.

HeidelbergCement AG, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes cement, aggregates, ready-mixed concrete, and asphalt worldwide. It provides cement products, including special cements with targeted characteristics, special geotechnical building materials, and a range of binders. The company also offers natural stone aggregates, such as sand and gravel; crushed aggregates comprising stone chippings and crushed stones; and concrete/ready-mixed concrete for use in the construction of tunnels or bridges, office buildings, or schools, as well as for the production of precast concrete parts consisting of stairs, ceiling elements, or structural components.

