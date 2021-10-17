Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. (NYSE:HLX) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. (NYSE:HLX) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the five research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $4.50.

HLX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Bank of America lowered Helix Energy Solutions Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. TheStreet downgraded Helix Energy Solutions Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered Helix Energy Solutions Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $5.30 to $4.50 in a report on Wednesday, July 28th.

Get Helix Energy Solutions Group alerts:

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Helix Energy Solutions Group during the second quarter worth approximately $46,000. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group during the 2nd quarter worth $63,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group by 490.0% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,800 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 9,800 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group in the second quarter valued at about $69,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group in the first quarter valued at about $69,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.52% of the company’s stock.

NYSE HLX traded up $0.05 on Tuesday, hitting $4.34. The stock had a trading volume of 1,452,027 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,988,461. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $3.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.66. The stock has a market cap of $654.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.26 and a beta of 3.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.89. Helix Energy Solutions Group has a 52-week low of $2.23 and a 52-week high of $6.76.

Helix Energy Solutions Group (NYSE:HLX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09). Helix Energy Solutions Group had a return on equity of 0.17% and a net margin of 1.78%. The business had revenue of $161.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $167.79 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.04 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Helix Energy Solutions Group will post -0.4 EPS for the current year.

Helix Energy Solutions Group Company Profile

Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc is an international offshore energy company. It focuses on subsea construction, maintenance and salvage services to the offshore natural gas and oil industry. The firm also provides specialty services to the offshore energy industry, with a focus on well intervention and robotics operations.

See Also: What is the accumulation/distribution indicator?

Receive News & Ratings for Helix Energy Solutions Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Helix Energy Solutions Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.