High Income Securities Fund (PCF) To Go Ex-Dividend on October 19th

High Income Securities Fund (NYSE:PCF) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, September 13th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.078 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, October 29th. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 19th.

High Income Securities Fund has increased its dividend payment by 175.0% over the last three years.

Get High Income Securities Fund alerts:

PCF opened at $9.07 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.58. High Income Securities Fund has a one year low of $7.17 and a one year high of $10.09.

In other High Income Securities Fund news, Director Phillip Goldstein sold 14,563 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.87, for a total value of $143,736.81. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Gerald Hellerman sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total value of $90,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 112,596 shares of company stock worth $1,116,112 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 15.38% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in High Income Securities Fund stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in High Income Securities Fund (NYSE:PCF) by 9.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,703 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,160 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.25% of High Income Securities Fund worth $120,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 5.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

High Income Securities Fund Company Profile

High Income Securities Fund is a closed-ended balanced income mutual fund launched and managed by Putnam Investment Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Putnam Investments Limited. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Further Reading: Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for High Income Securities Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for High Income Securities Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.