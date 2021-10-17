H&R Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:HR.UN) Receives C$18.82 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

H&R Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:HR.UN) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the seven brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$18.82.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on HR.UN shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from C$18.00 to C$19.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. National Bank Financial increased their target price on shares of H&R Real Estate Investment Trust to C$19.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. National Bankshares increased their target price on shares of H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from C$19.00 to C$19.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from C$18.00 to C$18.25 in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, TD Securities raised their price target on shares of H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from C$18.50 to C$19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th.

H&R Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12-month low of C$9.88 and a 12-month high of C$17.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 102.84. The stock has a market cap of C$4.72 billion and a P/E ratio of 7.69. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$16.27 and a 200 day moving average of C$15.99.

H&R REIT is one of Canada's largest real estate investment trusts with total assets of approximately $14.5 billion at March 31, 2019. H&R REIT has ownership interests in a North American portfolio of high quality office, retail, industrial and residential properties comprising over 43 million square feet.

