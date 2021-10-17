Hugo Boss (ETR:BOSS) Given a €35.00 Price Target by Kepler Capital Markets Analysts

Hugo Boss (ETR:BOSS) has been given a €35.00 ($41.18) price target by investment analysts at Kepler Capital Markets in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Kepler Capital Markets’ price objective suggests a potential downside of 34.21% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €55.00 ($64.71) target price on Hugo Boss in a report on Thursday. Baader Bank set a €56.00 ($65.88) target price on Hugo Boss in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €68.00 ($80.00) target price on Hugo Boss in a report on Friday. Warburg Research set a €70.00 ($82.35) target price on Hugo Boss in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €64.00 ($75.29) price objective on Hugo Boss in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Hugo Boss presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €51.65 ($60.77).

Shares of Hugo Boss stock opened at €53.20 ($62.59) on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of €50.48 and a 200 day moving average of €46.15. Hugo Boss has a 12 month low of €19.40 ($22.82) and a 12 month high of €53.84 ($63.34). The stock has a market capitalization of $3.67 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,400.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 141.92, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.46.

Hugo Boss AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes clothes, shoes, and accessories for men and women worldwide. The company offers business, casual, athleisure, and evening wear; shoes and accessories; and licensed products, including fragrances, eyewear, and watches, as well as children's fashion products.

