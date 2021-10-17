Hutner Capital Management Inc. Acquires Shares of 1,422 Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Hutner Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 1,422 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $245,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ADI. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Analog Devices in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new stake in Analog Devices in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Analog Devices in the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Monumental Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Analog Devices during the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Prentice Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Analog Devices during the 2nd quarter worth $60,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.18% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on ADI shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $188.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Analog Devices in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $170.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Analog Devices from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their target price on Analog Devices from $179.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $183.70.

In related news, Director Bruce R. Evans acquired 8,001 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $164.98 per share, for a total transaction of $1,320,004.98. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.09, for a total transaction of $1,680,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ADI opened at $172.04 on Friday. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 1 year low of $115.64 and a 1 year high of $178.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.35 billion, a PE ratio of 37.65, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.11. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $168.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $164.18.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The semiconductor company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.10. Analog Devices had a net margin of 26.15% and a return on equity of 18.86%. The company had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.36 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 6.41 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Investors of record on Friday, August 27th were paid a dividend of $0.69 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 26th. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.60%. Analog Devices’s payout ratio is currently 56.21%.

Analog Devices announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Wednesday, August 25th that permits the company to repurchase $8.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the semiconductor company to buy up to 13.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Analog Devices, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). Its products include industrial process control systems, medical imaging equipment, factory process automation systems, patient vital signs monitoring devices, instrumentation and measurement systems, wireless infrastructure equipment, energy management systems, networking equipment, aerospace and defense electronics, optical systems, automobiles, and portable consumer devices.

