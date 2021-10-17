Hutner Capital Management Inc. Boosts Stake in American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT)

Hutner Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) by 22.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,540 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 653 shares during the period. Hutner Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in American Tower were worth $956,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AMT. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in American Tower by 2.8% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,877,499 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,166,015,000 after purchasing an additional 130,838 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in American Tower during the first quarter worth about $187,000. Quilter Plc acquired a new stake in shares of American Tower during the first quarter valued at about $447,000. M Holdings Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of American Tower during the first quarter valued at about $232,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of American Tower by 37.6% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 49,921 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,934,000 after acquiring an additional 13,654 shares during the last quarter. 89.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Robert D. Hormats sold 100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.49, for a total transaction of $28,949.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,340 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,835,366.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director David E. Sharbutt sold 739 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.71, for a total transaction of $222,224.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 939 shares of company stock valued at $279,485 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on AMT shares. Citigroup cut shares of American Tower from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of American Tower from $270.00 to $316.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of American Tower from $314.00 to $323.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of American Tower from $285.00 to $302.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Truist lifted their price objective on shares of American Tower from $280.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $298.29.

NYSE AMT opened at $269.33 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.83. American Tower Co. has a 52 week low of $197.50 and a 52 week high of $303.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $122.58 billion, a PE ratio of 54.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.24. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $283.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $269.21.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.27 by ($0.62). American Tower had a return on equity of 44.60% and a net margin of 25.84%. On average, equities research analysts expect that American Tower Co. will post 9.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 28th were given a dividend of $1.31 per share. This represents a $5.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 27th. This is an increase from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.27. American Tower’s payout ratio is currently 62.09%.

American Tower Profile

American Tower Corp. provides real estate investment services, and owns, operates, and develops multitenant communications real estate properties. It operates through the following segments: U.S. & Canada, Asia-Pacific, Europe, Africa Latin America, and Services. The Asia-Pacific segment refers to the operations in Australia and India.

