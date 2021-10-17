Hutner Capital Management Inc. Increases Stake in Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV)

Hutner Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV) by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,859 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 537 shares during the period. Franco-Nevada accounts for approximately 1.5% of Hutner Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Hutner Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Franco-Nevada were worth $2,301,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its stake in shares of Franco-Nevada by 7.1% in the second quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 321,200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $46,596,000 after buying an additional 21,300 shares in the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC increased its stake in Franco-Nevada by 11.9% during the second quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 10,554 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,531,000 after acquiring an additional 1,125 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp grew its stake in shares of Franco-Nevada by 97.9% in the second quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 7,354 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,067,000 after buying an additional 3,638 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Franco-Nevada by 8.9% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 47,060 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,827,000 after buying an additional 3,849 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CAPROCK Group Inc. purchased a new position in Franco-Nevada in the second quarter valued at about $329,000. 68.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on FNV shares. Canaccord Genuity cut Franco-Nevada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, July 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Franco-Nevada from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Franco-Nevada from C$189.00 to C$195.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Raymond James reduced their target price on Franco-Nevada from $172.00 to $164.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Franco-Nevada in a research report on Friday, September 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $156.00 target price for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $176.31.

Franco-Nevada stock opened at $140.74 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $26.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.65, a P/E/G ratio of 10.04 and a beta of 0.58. Franco-Nevada Co. has a twelve month low of $105.62 and a twelve month high of $163.79. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $140.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $144.50.

Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The basic materials company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $347.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $362.19 million. Franco-Nevada had a net margin of 54.62% and a return on equity of 11.94%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Franco-Nevada Co. will post 3.53 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 16th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.85%. Franco-Nevada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.28%.

Franco-Nevada Company Profile

Franco-Nevada Corp. engages in the management of gold-focused royalties and streams portfolio. It provides investors with gold price and exploration optionality while limiting exposure to many of the risks of operating companies. The company was founded on October 17, 2007 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

