HUYA (NYSE:HUYA) Coverage Initiated at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of HUYA (NYSE:HUYA) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued an underweight rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on HUYA from $29.00 to $23.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded HUYA from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $24.25.

Get HUYA alerts:

Shares of HUYA opened at $9.03 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.42, a PEG ratio of 19.63 and a beta of 0.82. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.63 and a 200 day moving average of $13.81. HUYA has a 12 month low of $7.52 and a 12 month high of $36.33.

HUYA (NYSE:HUYA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.80. The company had revenue of $2.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.85 billion. HUYA had a return on equity of 8.80% and a net margin of 7.70%. HUYA’s revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.49 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that HUYA will post 0.08 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of HUYA by 30.7% during the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 9,232,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,961,000 after buying an additional 2,171,274 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in shares of HUYA by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,087,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,190,000 after purchasing an additional 115,530 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of HUYA by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 335,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,533,000 after purchasing an additional 43,063 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of HUYA by 45.0% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 580,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,315,000 after purchasing an additional 180,305 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ronit Capital LLP boosted its holdings in shares of HUYA by 20.0% during the 1st quarter. Ronit Capital LLP now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.64% of the company’s stock.

About HUYA

HUYA, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the development of game live streaming platform. The company provides live streaming content for mobile, personal computer, and console games. It also offers content to other entertainment genres, such as talent shows, anime, and outdoor activities. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Guangzhou, China.

Featured Article: When is a capital gain realized?

Receive News & Ratings for HUYA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HUYA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.