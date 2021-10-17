Hyper Finance Market Cap Reaches $87,411.29 (HYFI)

Hyper Finance (CURRENCY:HYFI) traded up 0.8% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on October 17th. Over the last seven days, Hyper Finance has traded up 24.1% against the U.S. dollar. Hyper Finance has a total market cap of $87,411.29 and approximately $122.00 worth of Hyper Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Hyper Finance coin can currently be bought for $0.0028 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001634 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00001785 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.88 or 0.00068424 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $43.91 or 0.00071735 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $63.74 or 0.00104145 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $60,753.16 or 0.99258744 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,753.58 or 0.06132616 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.43 or 0.00025216 BTC.

Hyper Finance Coin Profile

Hyper Finance’s total supply is 200,371,432 coins and its circulating supply is 31,658,686 coins. Hyper Finance’s official Twitter account is @hyper_finance

Hyper Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hyper Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hyper Finance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Hyper Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

